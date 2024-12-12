Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,362 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 4.03% of Turnstone Biologics worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Turnstone Biologics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Turnstone Biologics from $20.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Turnstone Biologics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSBX opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. Turnstone Biologics Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.44.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turnstone Biologics Corp. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Turnstone Biologics Profile

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

