Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 1,685.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,843,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 47.1% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 587,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 187,993 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the second quarter worth approximately $6,002,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the second quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,875,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Stock Performance

SII opened at $45.53 on Thursday. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Sprott Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

