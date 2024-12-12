Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $496,000 Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 605.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,624 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $643.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

