Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 13.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,223,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,646,000 after buying an additional 53,188 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AZZ by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after buying an additional 25,714 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AZZ by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

