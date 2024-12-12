Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $669,000 Stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,131 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of EVgo worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 20.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 105.0% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 413,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 212,004 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EVgo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badar Khan sold 166,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $856,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,631.54. This trade represents a 32.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen upgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EVgo from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVgo

EVgo Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.52 million. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVgo Profile

(Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.