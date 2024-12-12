Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $653,000 in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,536,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,368,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 0.0 %

HI opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.43. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $837.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.38 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

