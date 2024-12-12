Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $758,000 in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2,980.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 55.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in CBIZ by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.95. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

