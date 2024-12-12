Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $822,000 in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WS. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,955,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 135.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 109,224 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Worthington Steel by 546.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 79,021 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Steel by 35.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Worthington Steel by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WS opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

