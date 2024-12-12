Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $842,000 in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Afya at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Afya in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Afya during the third quarter worth about $481,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Trading Up 0.2 %

Afya stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.89. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $22.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Afya in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

Afya Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

