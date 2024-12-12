Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ESAB by 55.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in ESAB by 12,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ESAB by 629.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in ESAB in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESAB opened at $128.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $135.97.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.50 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,125. The trade was a 30.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 59,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $7,269,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,902 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,789.92. This represents a 52.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,773 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

