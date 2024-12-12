Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 486,851 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,324,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,131,000 after buying an additional 1,995,299 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,735,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,804,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,940,000 after purchasing an additional 396,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,547,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.96.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

