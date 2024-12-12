Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $471,000 Investment in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,639 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Argan by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,658 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,245,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Argan by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Argan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGX shares. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Argan in a report on Friday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $148.16 on Thursday. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $165.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.03.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Argan’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

In other news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $1,314,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,606,257.90. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,962.40. This trade represents a 21.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,703 shares of company stock worth $3,360,994. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

