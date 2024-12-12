Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $574,000 Investment in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of MoneyLion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 154.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ML opened at $87.18 on Thursday. MoneyLion Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.27 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $121,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,117.55. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $431,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,310. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,872 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,024 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ML shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MoneyLion

About MoneyLion

(Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.