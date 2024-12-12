Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $612,000 Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $14,288,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 370,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 177,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after buying an additional 153,342 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1,554.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 146,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 137,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 18.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 117,874 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $61.79 and a one year high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $2,247,502.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,662,575.98. The trade was a 10.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $314,952.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,057.22. This trade represents a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

