Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $687,000 Investment in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,360 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Hovnanian Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 20.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 89.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $163.79 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.63 and a 12-month high of $240.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $991.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 531 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.75, for a total value of $109,253.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,539.75. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 13,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $2,915,577.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,171,604.06. This represents a 22.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

