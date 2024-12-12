Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas FRM LLC lifted its holdings in Suzano by 73.0% in the second quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 12,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200,000 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,538,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,310,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,324,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 23.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 278,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Stock Performance

SUZ opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.95. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Suzano Cuts Dividend

About Suzano

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.3366 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.