Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 15,839 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 121.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Couchbase worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Couchbase by 77.8% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 874,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after buying an additional 382,851 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC increased its holdings in Couchbase by 64.3% during the third quarter. Circumference Group LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Couchbase by 56.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 990,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 357,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ BASE opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BASE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward T. Anderson bought 21,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $298,492.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,372.32. This trade represents a 32.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $163,390 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

