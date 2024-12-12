Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 4,725 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 46.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,312,000 after purchasing an additional 916,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,265,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 161,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after buying an additional 69,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 111.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 559,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 294,743 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at $13,214,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $614,440.63. This represents a 28.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.99. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

LiveRamp Price Performance

LiveRamp stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.40%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

