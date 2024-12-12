Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 4,914 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 330.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,376.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 140.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 62.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.96. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $99.78.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $132.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

About Preferred Bank

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

