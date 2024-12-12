Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 500 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 0.0 %

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.65. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.82 and a 52 week high of $70.88.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

