Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 7,800 Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Oddity Tech by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oddity Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Oddity Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODD opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 4.45. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $51.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.47 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 16.32%. Oddity Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.