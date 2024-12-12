Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brady by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Brady by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brady by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Insider Transactions at Brady

In related news, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $647,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,374. This represents a 46.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Shaller sold 21,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,590,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,895. This represents a 17.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,231. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $77.68.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $377.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

