Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1,386.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 18.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FG opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,466.67%.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.