Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 31,757 Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $43.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

NYSE MEG opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $535.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.72. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

