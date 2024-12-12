Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 82,800 Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 802.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,413,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,114 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 297,333 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 685.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 127,232 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 106,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JMIA

About Jumia Technologies

(Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.