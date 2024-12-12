Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in EZCORP by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 102,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 169.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $669.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,608.11. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 34,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $428,403.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,725.64. This trade represents a 34.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EZPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

