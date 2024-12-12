Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,011,807 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011,807 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,055,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 336,349 shares during the last quarter. Visa Foundation purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,197,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 671.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 234,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 204,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Marqeta by 143.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 522,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 307,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Marqeta Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.50 and a beta of 1.55. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.05 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marqeta

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.