Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 364,150 Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,150 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,907,000. M&G PLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 11.2% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,530,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 154,067 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 193.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 98,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 64,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 163,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Shares of LAAC stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.