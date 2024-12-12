Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 622 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDP stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 96.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

