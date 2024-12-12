Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $639,000 Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,820,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,126,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 77.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 62,911 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $1,823,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,408.92. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $321,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,680. The trade was a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,703 shares of company stock valued at $790,338. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

