Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $671,000 Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Itron by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 899,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,106,000 after acquiring an additional 346,615 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 603,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after acquiring an additional 279,629 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Itron by 90.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,658,000 after purchasing an additional 243,355 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 429,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Itron by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 398,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,014 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $3,931,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,519,083.08. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ITRI. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

Itron Stock Performance

ITRI stock opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.81. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.21 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $615.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.41 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

