Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 137,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 532.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Nomura Stock Up 1.5 %

NMR stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Nomura Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.