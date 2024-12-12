Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $78,107.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,275.12. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 78,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,687,299.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,208 shares in the company, valued at $20,437,367.68. This represents a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,863 shares of company stock worth $9,689,847. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 749.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

