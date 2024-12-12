Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 4,280 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $58.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

