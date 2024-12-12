Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 52,225 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Wendy’s worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 176,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 87,254 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $17,094,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,659,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 175,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

