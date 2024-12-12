Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 9,006 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in UGI by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of UGI opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. UGI’s payout ratio is 120.97%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

