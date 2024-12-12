Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 2,879 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $317,267,000 after purchasing an additional 204,043 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,516,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $328,158,000 after buying an additional 87,599 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 40.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,735,000 after buying an additional 625,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 305.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $155,067,000 after buying an additional 1,118,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,260,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $164,334,000 after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Trading Down 0.6 %

ILMN stock opened at $147.64 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

