Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 31,596 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 112.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.96.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.5 %

BRX opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

