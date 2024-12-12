Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 5,236 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $2,520,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,041.30. The trade was a 17.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $6,204,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,070. This trade represents a 28.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,661 shares of company stock worth $9,563,127 in the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.18 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Hovde Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

