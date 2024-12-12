Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 6,501 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 731,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,569,000 after acquiring an additional 325,101 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 325.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 130,804.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 992.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 251,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after buying an additional 228,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,503,000 after buying an additional 719,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,564.50. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

