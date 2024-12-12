Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,893 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,013 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 87,808 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,598 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.1% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 83,028 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $100.02 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.61.

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,840.22. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $221,525.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,781.10. The trade was a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,625. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

