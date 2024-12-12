Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 40,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $4,009,181.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,204,570.88. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $677,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,581.01. The trade was a 12.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,579. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $95.61 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

