Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 863.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $74,967.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,411.74. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $219,393.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares in the company, valued at $18,253.65. This trade represents a 92.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,076 shares of company stock valued at $421,990. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 1.42. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

