Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.61 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in PG&E by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,228,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,296,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 55.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 49.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 67,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 11.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 336,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCG

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.