Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in WPP by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,757,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in WPP by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

WPP Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WPP opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.37.

About WPP

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.