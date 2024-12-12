Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.86 Million Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CGI by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,368,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,485,000 after buying an additional 555,017 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in CGI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,290,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,550,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,384,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,173,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,418,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CGI by 22.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of GIB opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.92 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. CGI’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

