Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.87 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 734,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 100,719 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 539,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 671,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after acquiring an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AZEK by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,193 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AZEK Price Performance
NYSE AZEK opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on AZEK
AZEK Company Profile
The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AZEK
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.