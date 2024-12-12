Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.87 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 734,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 100,719 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 539,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 671,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after acquiring an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AZEK by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,193 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Price Performance

NYSE AZEK opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

