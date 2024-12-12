Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.89 Million Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Pentair by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 376.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 4,450.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $109.21 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,853.44. This trade represents a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pentair

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.