Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at $921,680,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,256,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth $79,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth $69,715,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth $59,403,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

FER stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. Ferrovial SE has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $48.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77.

Ferrovial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0366 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

