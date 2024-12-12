Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 105.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.92. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

Further Reading

